Rep. Pearson contemplating pressing charges against Speaker Sexton following altercation at end of special session

Pearson’s team says the Memphis representative “...is contemplating his legal options and is discussing them with his attorneys.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final House floor session of the legislative special session on public safety ended in chaotic fashion on Tuesday morning.

As the final gavel was banged by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, frustrations between both sides of the aisle boiled over. Now, State Representative Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, is contemplating pressing charges against Sexton.

Special Session Coverage:
Tempers flare between lawmakers as Tennessee special session adjourns
What bills made it to Gov. Lee’s desk after chaotic special session on public safety
Senate, House adjourn public safety special session
No plans yet for gun reform after special session ends in impasse, Gov. Lee says

Video obtained by WSMV4 shows an altercation between Sexton, Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Pearson. Jones and Pearson are seen approaching Sexton with signs that push for stricter gun laws. Sexton’s right shoulder then bumps into Pearson, which leads to a confrontation and shouting match between lawmakers.

Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, is seen in the video talking to Pearson as he and other lawmakers seemingly try to defuse a tense moment to end the special session. Sexton later said Pearson intentionally bumped lawmakers.

Pearson’s team says the Memphis representative “...is contemplating his legal options and is discussing them with his attorneys.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man hospitalized after shooting at Madison gas station
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at North Nashville gas station
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus
Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
A teacher at LEAD Cameron was robbed and locked in a gym closet early Tuesday morning.
Nashville teacher robbed, locked in closet, police say
Protesters demonstrate for gun law reform outside the House chamber during a special session of...
Senate, House adjourn public safety special session

Latest News

Nice and cooler conditions will last until this weekend when the heat ramps up again.
First Alert Forecast: Nice summer weather to end the week
Apple AirTag
Police track down alleged car thief using Apple AirTag
Freddie O'Connell and Alice Rolli will face off in a runoff for Nashville mayor.
WSMV4 hosts O’Connell, Rolli for Nashville mayoral candidate roundtable
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Police identify man in fatal Antioch crash