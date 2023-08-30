Rep. Pearson contemplating pressing charges against Speaker Sexton following altercation at end of special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final House floor session of the legislative special session on public safety ended in chaotic fashion on Tuesday morning.

As the final gavel was banged by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, frustrations between both sides of the aisle boiled over. Now, State Representative Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, is contemplating pressing charges against Sexton.

Video obtained by WSMV4 shows an altercation between Sexton, Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Pearson. Jones and Pearson are seen approaching Sexton with signs that push for stricter gun laws. Sexton’s right shoulder then bumps into Pearson, which leads to a confrontation and shouting match between lawmakers.

Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, is seen in the video talking to Pearson as he and other lawmakers seemingly try to defuse a tense moment to end the special session. Sexton later said Pearson intentionally bumped lawmakers.

Pearson’s team says the Memphis representative “...is contemplating his legal options and is discussing them with his attorneys.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.