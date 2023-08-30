Police track down alleged car thief using Apple AirTag

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said they were able to track down a suspected car thief with the help of an Apple AirTag inside the vehicle.

The victim told police on Aug. 3 that his car had been stolen and that he had an AirTag inside it, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Officers tracked the 2016 Dodge Charger Scat Pack and moved to an area where the device pinged on Bell Road.

The vehicle was located and was followed by aviation unit officers. The suspect, 18-year-old Kevonta Brooks, eventually parked and went inside a barbershop on Mountain View Road with a passenger. Officers in the air gave a description of Brooks to officers on the ground, who were able to take him into custody.

Police said Brooks had a brown backpack at the time of his arrest that contained a screwdriver, a vehicle key fob and a vehicle key reprogramming device. A handgun, 49 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and numerous small plastic baggies were also found in Brooks’ possession, according to police.

Brooks was arrested and remains in custody on a $28,500 bond. He faces several charges, including vehicle theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle, and is not eligible for release at this time, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

