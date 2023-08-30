Police identify man in fatal Antioch crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department identified 30-year-old Manuel Sanchez Fuenmayor as the driver who died in a crash early Sunday morning on Blue Hole Road.

Fuenmayor was speeding when he lost control of his car and overturned after hitting a fire hydrant and tree, according to police.

Previous Coverage One person dead in single-vehicle crash in Nashville

Police said Fuenmayor wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

On Sunday, police said a toxicology test would be conducted to see if Fuenmayor was impaired at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.