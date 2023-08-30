Police find child inside home with dozens of dead dogs

Authorities removed a child from a home that was filled with dozens of dead dogs. (WPVI, EVESHAM POLICE, CNN)
By WPVI staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) – Two people in New Jersey are facing charges after police found dozens of dead dogs in their home and a child living among them.

Dozens of dogs, both deceased and alive, were carried out of a Main Street home in Evesham Township, New Jersey, this week, according to police.

“There was a large number of dogs inside the house,” Police Chief Walt Miller said. “Some of the dogs were still alive. There was a large number of dogs that had since been deceased and were in various portions of decay.”

Police had to open doors and windows to air out the house before letting workers inside because conditions were so deplorable.

A 9-year-old child was also removed from the home, according to authorities.

Police charged the couple that lives at the home, identified as 35-year-old Rebecca Halbach and 32-year-old Brandon Leconey, for animal abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities removed a child from a home that was filled with dozens of dead dogs.
Authorities removed a child from a home that was filled with dozens of dead dogs.

“It’s definitely concerning having a 9-year-old child living in this home, sleeping in this home, eating in this home,” Chief Miller said.

Police said the investigation started Monday after Tender Mercies, an animal rescue from North Carolina, became suspicious that the dogs it sent to Halbach and Leconey to foster were not being cared for.

A representative came up to investigate.

“Behind the home, there was also a burial spot where there was a large number of dogs in various levels of decay,” Miller added.

As police searched the home Monday night into Tuesday, neighbors stopped in their tracks in disbelief at the house of horrors.

“Disgusted. Disgusted. From the animals, to having a child in there and it being so close to my residence, it doesn’t sit well with me,” neighbor Andreas Katsanos said.

In total, police found 30 dead dogs. They also found 14 that were still alive, along with some cats and rabbits.

One of the dogs had to be euthanized.

“Oh my God. I’m an animal lover, so for me to hear about any animal cruelty, let alone to this extent, is devastating,” Linda Shockley, another neighbor, said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a Monday morning shooting in Nashville.
Police identify man shot and killed outside Lewis Street market
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus
Dodge Charger (generic)
Nearly two dozen Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65

Latest News

A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday...
NYC building superintendent accused of killing wife, two young children in murder-suicide
Detective Sean Simms had worked for the Hendersonville Police Department for 16 years.
Detective dies from long-term illness
The man was critically injured but died from his injuries the following day, according to police.
Man dies after Rosa Parks Boulevard shooting
1 man hospitalized after shooting at Madison gas station
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at North Nashville gas station
Police say a 20-year-old has died in a shooting at a gas station and another person is hurt.
20-year-old killed in gas station shooting