No plans yet for gun reform after special session ends in impasse, Gov. Lee says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday said his special-called legislative session on public safety was a success and gave him hope for the future of Tennessee. Meanwhile, Democrats on the other side of the aisle maintain the special session was a failure, with both the House and Senate unable to agree on substantial legislation to help combat gun violence.

Despite this, Lee told reporters Tuesday he doesn’t have a plan for legislation he wants to pass when lawmakers reconvene in January but added he wants to keep talking about ways to keep Tennesseans safe.

“I don’t have any plans for the next session,” Lee said. “My plan … going forward is to make sure we keep talking about this – that people keep bringing ideas forward.”

The special session was called by Lee after the Covenant School shooting, where three students and three staff members were slain by a former student.

Lawmakers heard dozens of bills aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of mentally ill persons, but most were tabled, which frustrated gun reform advocates and led to protests in and around the capitol during the week-long special session. In fact, just four bills made it out of the special session and onto Lee’s desk, none of which limit a mentally ill person’s power to get their hands on firearms.

If signed, one bill that passed would require the Tennessee Department of Safety to provide free gun locks to Tennesseans, though it does not require gun owners to use them. Another bill that passed would change the time limit for court clerks to report criminal activity to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; one bill dealt with reporting requirements for human trafficking, and the last dealt with the appropriation of millions in funding to school security and mental health services.

“This has been an important week for Tennessee, a difficult week, but a week that’s hopeful. Public safety matters to every Tennessean and it’s a matter of urgency to every Tennessean,” Lee said in his first public comment on the special session since it began. “We have a rising crime problem in this country, and it is one of the most complex issues that we face, but I think the goal should be simple: Tennesseans want to live in a safe neighborhood and that is why I called the special session because it matters and it’s an urgent matter.”

Each day of the special session was met with protest as Covenant School parents begged and shouted at lawmakers to “do something,” describing harrowing moments their children were shot at in March.

Rebecca Hanson, a Covenant mom, spoke about a teacher’s heroics that kept not only her son but other students safe during the shooting at The Covenant School.

Hanson said both of her children exited the school during what they thought was a fire drill. Her son was outside when the teacher realized it was an active shooter situation. To keep the students calm, she told them it was a race back inside to get them into the school and into a safe place.

”In those precious moments, they had to run back into the school, lock the door, get into a hallway bathroom, and keep those children quiet,” Hanson said. “The terror they experienced is something that I hope no other family, no other child has to experience.”

Stories like Hanson’s were told countless times during the session but fell on deaf ears, parents said. Republican lawmakers said they were just doing what their constituents wanted.

“Our people, the majority of the House and the majority of the Senate, that’s not their will. Their will is not to get rid of AR-15s. Their will is not to pass red flag laws,” House Republican Caucus leader Jeremy Faison said Tuesday. “As a matter of fact, we would be doing the complete opposite of what our people ask. It’s good to remember that Tennessee is not just Nashville. Tennessee is not just Memphis. We’re a wide state. There’s literally no one in my district asking me to do anything like what (the Democrats) ask.”

In the end, tempers flared between lawmakers after the sound of the House Speaker slamming the gavel to stop discussions on the House floor.

Video obtained by WSMV4 shows an altercation between Sexton, Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Justin Pearson, D-Memphis. Jones and Pearson are seen approaching Sexton with signs that push for stricter gun laws. Sexton’s right shoulder then bumps into Pearson, which leads to a confrontation and shouting match between lawmakers.

Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, is seen in the video talking to Pearson as he and other lawmakers seemingly try to defuse a tense moment to end the special session. Sexton later said Pearson intentionally bumped lawmakers.

Despite the impasse between lawmakers, Lee said all lawmakers and Tennesseans share the same goal: “We want our children to be safe.”

“It is unacceptable the level of violent crime we have in this state and it’s unacceptable that we don’t have enough resources out there for people that serve mental health issues,” Lamberth said. “I think we can do more, and we will.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.