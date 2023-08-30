Nashville school employee robbed, locked in closet, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for allegedly robbing a woman at knifepoint as she showed up to work at a Nashville school on Tuesday morning.

According to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD), the call came in for an aggravated robbery just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday and officers were dispatched to Cameron College Prep on First Avenue South.

The woman told officers that she was approached by 65-year-old William Joe Buford, who was armed with a large butcher knife, as she arrived at work and was forced inside the school gymnasium, the report states. Buford then demanded she give him money, but when she told him she did not have any, he took her car keys, cell phone, ear pods, and watch, according to police.

The woman said that Buford told her, “I’m not going to hurt you, but if you were a white (expletive), I’d kill you.” He then locked her inside a closet inside the gymnasium before leaving, according to the report. She banged on the closet door until students heard and let her out.

Buford left the campus in the woman’s car and drove it to an underground parking garage at 401 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., ditched the car and boarded a bus with the woman’s phone and watch, the report states.

MNPD officers were able to locate Buford by tracking the woman’s phone and found him on Murfreesboro Road underneath Interstate 24, according to the officer’s report. Buford ran away when he saw the officers approaching, crossing over all lanes of I-24 and sprinting into the tree line on the other side. He was apprehended without further incident and positively identified by the woman, police said.

While being interviewed, Buford admitted to robbing the woman and taking her car, according to police. He was booked Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated robbery. He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

