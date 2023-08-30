Massive meteor lights up the sky

A massive meteor lights up the sky
By Jeremy Roth, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - A bright, fiery meteor turned night to day as it rocketed across the western U.S., and the incredible atmospheric event was caught on camera.

The huge fireball Sunday was shared with the American Meteorological Society by residents in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah.

NASA’s Meteor Watch estimated it was traveling at roughly 41,000 miles per hour as it ripped across the sky, illuminating the darkness.

They also received reports of loud booms and shaking in the areas, likely caused by shockwaves from the astonishing atmospheric event.

