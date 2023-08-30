‘Leader’ of Nashville street racing group arrested

The man is charged with organizing and promoting large ‘street takeovers’ around Nashville
The man is accused of organizing large street takeovers over the past three years.
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) apprehended who they see to be the “main leader” of street racing events around the Nashville area over the past three years.

According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Austin Scott controls the street racing organization known as the “Night Riderz.”

He conducted gatherings at various locations around Nashville such as 1501 Corporate Place, Nolensville, and Elysian Fields. The events often become dangerous, with an MNPD helicopter being lasered during a takeover, an officer nearly being pulled off his bike at another, and fireworks being shot off at the MNPD helicopter.

Scott is known to hold a “Night Riderz” flag out of a car window while riding as a passenger, encouraging members to spin out their vehicles in a “reckless and dangerous manner,” according to the report. Scott will often film and promote future gatherings and locations on his social platforms, in addition to participating in the events.

Scott was arrested on Tuesday and faces over a dozen riot-related charges, in addition to a reckless driving charge. He posted bond early Wednesday morning and is scheduled to appear in court to face the numerous charges on October 13.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

