Inmate has baby inside Montgomery County Jail

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Montgomery County Jail inmate gave birth inside the facility Sunday morning.

In a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was housed inside a medical pod and alerted a deputy at 11:31 a.m. of a “medical concern.”

A nurse arrived to assess the inmate and consult with medical staff. One hour later, the inmate gave birth while inside her cell. Medical staff treated the inmate, and emergency personnel drove her and the baby to a local hospital.

The inmate and the baby are in stable condition and remain under hospital care.

