House fire shuts down road in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department shut down a road for a house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to CPD, officers shut down Lafayette Road between Woodale Rive and Raintree Drive just after 5 a.m. to allow fire crews to battle a residential fire.

Pinetree Road residents leaving the neighborhood were ordered to exit through Cherry Tree Drive.

CPD anticipated the closure would affect commuter traffic on Wednesday morning and recommended drivers look for alternate routes as any attempts to go through Lafayette Road would get turned around.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

