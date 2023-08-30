Hendersonville PD detective dies after long-term illness

“Detective Sean Simms was an example of courage, commitment, and humility. Detective Simms will be dearly missed.”
Detective Sean Simms had worked for the Hendersonville Police Department for 16 years.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville police detective passed away on Tuesday morning, Hendersonville Police announced.

Detective Sean Simms passed away after a long courageous battle with a long-term illness, according to the news release. Simms had worked for the Hendersonville Police Department for 16 years in a variety of roles.

He began his career in 2007 as a patrol officer and later served as a master patrol officer and a flex officer before being promoted to detective in September 2015.

Police said Simms absorbed as many responsibilities as possible during his career.

Prior to joining the Hendersonville Police Department, Simms served in the United States Army.

“Detective Simms was an example of courage, commitment, and humility. Detective Simms will be dearly missed,” the police department said in a statement.

Arrangements are not available.

