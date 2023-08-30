Germantown women fearful after Ring camera captures neighborhood prowler

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several people who live in Germantown have captured surveillance video of a man lurking on their porches and peering into their windows.

WSMV4 talked to Emily Bridges who has recordings of the man coming to her next-door-neighbor’s front door three different times overnight Saturday. They live off Garfield Street.

“It’s kind of like an invasion of privacy because you’re like, ‘Why is someone here?’” Bridges said. “Then why is he specifically targeting her apartment? Is he sitting and watching when people leave? That’s why it’s terrifying.”

In a series of videos, the man is seen first appearing outside just before midnight on Saturday. When a car pulls into the parking lot, he leaves. He returns hours later, carrying items, at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday. Bridges said they thought he was holding a box of gloves.

He then props himself on the doorstep to look in the windows above the neighbor’s door. A couple of minutes later, he grabs the items and leaves toward the back of the complex.

“The neighbor said that she had fingerprints on her back window, and something was cracked open,” Bridges said, “so she’s thinking that it was him.”

In fact, while Bridges showed WSMV4’s crew the back window, we found a pair of used latex gloves discarded on the ground below it. Right above the gloves, there are two distinct handprints on the window, with the screen broken off of it.

Seven minutes later, just before 6 a.m., the man is seen returning to the front porch and walks halfway up the stairs.

“So he had a direct view, straight into her open windows,” Bridges said.

He lingers for 10 more minutes before he knocks on the door twice.

“She thought it was me knocking on her door early in the morning because she left her TV on,” Bridges said, “so she thought I was knocking to tell her to turn it down.”

The women called Metro Nashville Police, who said the best thing to do in this situation is to call and file a report. Bridges gave them all the surveillance video she had. The officer told her he would stay in the area the rest of the night and also do extra patrols.

MNPD has recently set up an official account on the Ring app. They said posting photos or videos of illegal or suspicious activity not only helps to alert neighbors but also helps them collect evidence that can lead to an arrest.

Bridges said that is what she hopes to see here.

“I hope that they catch him because one of these times it could go really bad,” she said.

We reached out to the property managers who said they are glad these women are working with police.

“A lot of us here are females, and we were just terrified,” Bridges said. “If you walk out, we don’t know what his intentions are.”

