First over-the-counter Narcan set to arrive in stores

FILE - Narcan is set to be sold over the counter at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.
FILE - Narcan is set to be sold over the counter at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first over-the-counter opioid overdose antidote is expected to hit shelves next week.

Emergent Biosolutions, the manufacturer of Narcan, says the medicine will have a suggested retail value price of $45 per carton.

Each carton includes two doses of the nasal spray.

It will be available at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan as an over-the-counter drug in March in response to the national opioid overdose crisis.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus
1 man hospitalized after shooting at Madison gas station
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at North Nashville gas station
Protesters demonstrate for gun law reform outside the House chamber during a special session of...
Senate, House adjourn public safety special session
Wrong-way crash on I-65 North in Davidson County
Nashville man rescues woman from fiery wrong-way crash on I-65
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say

Latest News

Tensions flare at the end of the special session on public safety. Plus, "Professor Peyton"...
TN In Ten 8-30-2023
A worker was attacked with a knife, robbed and locked inside a Metro school closet and the...
Catch Up Quick
James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Prison escapee speaks for first time since manhunt
"Cocaine Bear" is based on firsthand accounts and official investigative records from state and...
Man on plane with drug smuggler in ‘Cocaine Bear’ has died
The man is accused of organizing large street takeovers over the past three years.
Man faces numerous street racing charges