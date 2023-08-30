First Alert Forecast: Nice summer weather to end the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Cool nights and warm days will continue through Friday. Just in time for Labor Day weekend the temperatures will be on the rise..

Nice and cooler conditions will last until this weekend when the heat ramps up again. (wsmv)

NOW THROUGH FRIDAY:

Nice summer weather will continue in the Mid State through Friday. Expect relatively low humidity, cool mornings, pleasant evenings, and warm afternoons.

Tonight clear and cool low near 60.

Tomorrow expect a northeast breeze related to the remnants of Idalia, otherwise a mostly sunny sky with the high in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will moderate some by Friday. Nashville’s temperature should rise to the upper 80s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

Hotter weather is on the way this weekend under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Saturday and Sunday will still feel typical of this time of year with highs near 90 to the low 90s.

Monday, however, will feel hotter and be hotter -- in the mid 90s.

As for rain chances, there will be a 10% possibility for a pop-up shower or storm over the weekend in Nashville. It’ll be 20-30% over southern and western parts of the Mid State.

EARLY - MID NEXT WEEK:

Heat will continue to expand in the Mid State next week. Humidity will increase ever so slightly then, too. Expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 90s.

