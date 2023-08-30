First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous weather through Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cool nights and warm days will continue through Friday. A bump in temperatures is expected this Labor Day weekend.

NOW THROUGH FRIDAY:

Lovely weather will continue in the Mid State through Friday. Expect relatively low humidity, cool mornings, pleasant evenings, and warm afternoons.

The coolest weather in quite some time is in store for tonight. (WSMV)

This afternoon will be breezy at times thanks to Hurricane Idalia, which continues to move into east-central Georgia.

We’ll still have a northeast breeze because of that storm tomorrow (which will be off the Carolina coast), but it won’t be quite as strong.

Temperatures will moderate some by Friday. Nashville’s temperature should top off in the upper 80s, then.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

Hotter weather’s on the way this weekend under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Saturday and Sunday will still feel typical of this time of year.

Monday, however, will feel hotter and be hotter -- in the mid 90s.

As for rain chances, there will be a 10% possibility for a pop-up shower or storm over the weekend in Nashville. It’ll be 20-30% over southern and western parts of the Mid State.

EARLY - MID NEXT WEEK:

Heat will continue to expand in the Mid State next week. Humidity will increase ever so slightly then, too.

