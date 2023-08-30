First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather the rest of the week!

Heat is expected to return for the weekend, however.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Expect more all-day sunshine today with temperatures comfortably in the mid-80s this afternoon.

The humidity will not even be a factor today.

We’ll stay in the mid-80s on Thursday with low humidity once again for the day. Thursday looks mostly sunny with just a few afternoon clouds.

Friday looks warmer and slightly more humid, with temperatures in the upper 80s for the afternoon. A mostly sunny sky hangs with us all day Friday.

WEEKEND & EARLY NEXT WEEK

The weekend is in great shape right now with plenty of sun for Saturday and Sunday along with the return of the heat and temperatures back near and into the 90s. It will get slightly more humid this weekend, but it won’t be anything overly oppressive for the day.

Heat will continue to build in on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s under a partly cloudy sky.

HURRICANE IDALIA

Idalia is now a Major Category 4 Hurricane packing winds of up to 130 mph sustained but gusts over 130 mph. It will make landfall along the Great Bend of the Florida Gulf Coast by mid-morning before tracking through the Panhandle and then up through the Georgia and Carolina coastlines. No impacts are expected here in the Mid State.

