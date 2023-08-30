Explainer: What is a super blue moon?

The next time a super blue moon will appear is in 14 years.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A super blue moon appeared on Aug. 29, Tuesday night, and will appear until Friday morning.

The super blue moon occurs when there is a second supermoon in the same month.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

The moon will be closest to Earth for this orbit Wednesday at 11:55 a.m., according to NASA.

So far in 2023, there have been three supermoons, including the super blue moon at the end of August. The last supermoon of the year will appear in the sky on Sept. 28.

“About 25% of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3% of full moons are blue moons,” according to NASA.

The last time two supermoons appeared in the same month was 2018. The next time there will be a super blue moon is in 2037.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus
1 man hospitalized after shooting at Madison gas station
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at North Nashville gas station
Protesters demonstrate for gun law reform outside the House chamber during a special session of...
Senate, House adjourn public safety special session
Wrong-way crash on I-65 North in Davidson County
Nashville man rescues woman from fiery wrong-way crash on I-65
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Nashville teacher robbed, locked in closet, police say
Metro Police release video of suspects pointing lasers at MNPD helicopters
‘Leader’ of Nashville street racing group arrested
1 man hospitalized after shooting at Madison gas station
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at North Nashville gas station
Blue supermoon over Nashville