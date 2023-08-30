Explainer: What is a super blue moon?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A super blue moon appeared on Aug. 29, Tuesday night, and will appear until Friday morning.

The super blue moon occurs when there is a second supermoon in the same month.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

The moon will be closest to Earth for this orbit Wednesday at 11:55 a.m., according to NASA.

So far in 2023, there have been three supermoons, including the super blue moon at the end of August. The last supermoon of the year will appear in the sky on Sept. 28.

“About 25% of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3% of full moons are blue moons,” according to NASA.

The last time two supermoons appeared in the same month was 2018. The next time there will be a super blue moon is in 2037.

