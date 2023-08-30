East Nashville homeowner captures drive-by shooting on Nest camera

Police said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.
Doorbell camera video shows when the suspect of a drive by shooting sped through an East Nashville neighborhood Sunday morning.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Doorbell camera video shows the moment vehicles involved in a drive-by shooting sped through an East Nashville neighborhood Sunday morning.

People in the area said they heard gunshots coming from cars speeding down the road. A witness said they heard screeching tires and more than eight different gunshots in less than ten seconds.

The sound of gunshots is not how Stephen Rodriguez expected to wake up Sunday morning.

“It was so loud and so apparent that it was definitely gunshots and not anything else,” Rodriguez said. “I dropped to the floor really quickly.”

Rodriguez said after the shooting he immediately called the police and checked his cameras. The footage showed a white SUV being chased and shot at by a black sedan, according to Rodriguez.

The SUV can be heard making a sharp turn off camera before smashing into a ditch and mailbox.

“Honestly, it sounded like someone was firing gunshots at my house, so it was pretty scary in that moment,” Rodriguez said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. Police said the three women inside the SUV had just left an apartment complex that was being investigated for a different shooting.

The women told police they believed the person who started chasing them thought they were someone else.

“It was just really scary and concerning for the neighborhood,” Rodriguez said.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

