Austin Peay State University professor helps produce nationwide film featuring murderous sloth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A horror-comedy film featuring a murderous sloth is hitting theatres nationwide for one night only.

Austin Peay State University Professor Victoria Fowler helped create and produce “Slotherhouse,” a movie based around a “bloodthirsty” sloth’s murderous rampage. The film will premiere only on Aug. 30 in theatres across the country.

Fowler, who served as one of the producers through Renegade Studios Chicago, said the movie took seven years to complete. She referred to the process as a “labor of love.”

“It’s a fun bit of horror escapism and we believe it has the potential to be an iconic horror franchise for a new generation,” Fowler said.

Slotherhouse will play at Regal Cinema theatres at various times. Theatres in Opry Mills and Green Hills will show the film at 7 p.m., and Indian Lake will show the film at 7:15 p.m.

Visit the movie’s website for a full list of showtimes and to purchase tickets.

Watch the full trailer here:

