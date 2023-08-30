15-year-old charged with criminal homicide for shooting outside community center

Police said James Tremelle Johnson surrendered to authorities on Tuesday evening after an arrest order was issued.
A 17-year-old is dead after they were found shot in a field at McFerrin Community Center in East Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old has been charged in connection with the murder of a teen outside McFerrin Community Center on Saturday afternoon, Metro Police said Tuesday.

Police said James Tremelle Johnson turned himself in at the East Precinct on Tuesday in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Paul Nicholas Reed.

Police said the investigation, led by Homicide Unit Detective Tyler Manivong, led to Johnson being identified as the suspect. A Juvenile Court petition and arrest order charging Johnson with criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession was signed earlier Tuesday. A relative of Johnson brought him to the police precinct. Police said Johnson declined to be interviewed.

Police said Reed arrived at the community center Saturday afternoon in a car with other people. The car stayed in the parking lot for a while before several people, including Reed, got out. Reed ran briefly before collapsing, according to police. The car then left the area.

