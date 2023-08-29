Witness describes shootout near I-65-Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a shootout on the highway led to multiple crashes, a car fire and sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Police said more than 40 shots were fired at cars along the Interstate 65 ramp and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. On Monday some of the crime scene tape was still visible. It’s understandable why those living in the area said they’re terrified.

“All of this was crossed off you couldn’t even turn to go to metro,” Ernest Shannon said.

The crash happened on the I-65 off ramp at Rosa L Parks Boulevard and it started with a shooting Ernest Shannon said his friend witnessed Sunday morning.

“He said he had a long, big gun, like an AK or whatever,” Shannon said.

In TDOT Smartway video, you can see where police said someone was shooting a gun from a car’s sunroof while another person off camera shot back.

“I was shocked. I was truly shocked,” one neighbor said.

More than 40 rounds of bullets came flying at cars on the interstate at 2 a.m.

“That’s beyond shocking and I don’t understand why, what was the purpose?” the neighbor said.

Neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera out of fear said they watched two people shoot at each other with automatic weapons. A black and white SUV were caught in the crossfire.

“That could have been any of us. We use the interstate daily. It could have been anyone,” the neighbor said.

The black SUV with multiple bullet holes crashed into a barricade and caught fire. Police pulled the driver out. The driver of the white SUV was also shot and crashed off camera.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them, I hope they recover,” the neighbor said.

Police said the two people shot are being treated at the hospital while they search for the shooter and other people in the car who got away.

“Apparently he knows about this area because nobody would come from anywhere, and do a crime, and just run through a neighborhood, so apparently he knows something about this area, who to get out,” Shannon said.

