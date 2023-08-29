Vols Eric Berry to be honored during 2023 season before College Football Hall of Fame induction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the best defensive players in Tennessee football history will be honored during the Volunteers’ 2023 season before being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Eric Berry, a highly decorated defensive back for the Vols from 2007-09, will be honored during Tennessee’s matchup against Texas A&M on Oct. 14 before being inducted into the HOF in December.

Berry is among a strong 2023 class including Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush and more. He totaled nearly 250 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, 14 interceptions and three touchdowns throughout his career on Rocky Top.

Below you’ll find a laundry list of honors he received during his collegiate years:

2009 All-America NCAA Consensus and Unanimous (AFCA, Sporting News, Associated Press, Football Writers and Walter Camp)

2009 Jim Thorpe Award (Nation’s Best Defensive Back by Jim Thorpe Athletic Club)

2009 All-SEC Coaches and Associated Press

2009 Sports Illustrated All-Decade Team

2009 Vince Dooley Award (Top Defensive Back in Southeast by Touchdown Club of Atlanta)

2009 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Male Amateur Athlete of the Year

2009 Tennessee Sports Writers Player of the Year

2009 Lott Trophy Player of the Year Finalist

2009 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Finalist

2009 Lott Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 20 and Nov. 11)

2009 CBS Player of the Game (Sept. 19)

2008 All-America NCAA Consensus and Unanimous (AFCA, Sporting News, Associated Press, Football Writers and Walter Camp)

2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year Coaches and Associated Press

2008 All-SEC Coaches and Associated Press

2008 Jim Thorpe Award Finalist

2008 Jack Tatum Award (Nation[apos]s Best Defensive Back by Touchdown Club of Columbus, Ohio)

2008 Vince Dooley Award (Top Defensive Back in Southeast by Touchdown Club of Atlanta)

2008 Draddy Throphy and Bednarik Award Semifinalist

2008 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Male Amateur Athlete of the Year

2008 Tennessee Sports Writers Player of the Year

2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 20 and Nov. 24)

2007 National Defensive Freshman of the Year Collegefootballnews.com

2007 Freshman All-America FWAA, Rivals.com and Collegefootballnews.com

2007 All-SEC Coaches (2nd) and Associated Press (2nd)

2007 SEC Defensive Freshman of the Year Sporting News

2007 Freshman All-SEC Coaches, Rivals.com and Sporting News

2007 SEC Freshman of the Week (Nov. 10 and 24)

2007 SEC Freshman Academic Honor Roll

Berry spent his entire NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs after being the No. 5 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft. He totaled 377 tackles, three forced fumbles and 14 interceptions.

He won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year during the 2015 season after returning from Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

