Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday...
A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday afternoon, police said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Four people - including two young boys, ages 1 and 3 - were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called at about 3 p.m. for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had wounds to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene. Police had initially identified the children as a boy and a girl.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65
Dodge Charger (generic)
Nearly two dozen Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Woman hit, killed by driver traveling in wrong direction, police say
Officials found the kayaker overturned and unresponsive on the bank of Caney Fork River
Kentucky man identified as kayaker found dead on Caney Fork River
One was hospitalized after shooting near McFerrin Community Center
Teen dead after East Nashville shooting

Latest News

A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
This combination of photos provided by U.S. Marines Corps., shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot...
US Marines killed in Australian aircraft crash were from Illinois, Virginia and Colorado
This photo provided by the York County Sheriff's Office shows a car that struck three state...
Maine police say a driver on drugs swerved off a road and hit 4 troopers
A man has been charged after driving and hitting four Maine state troopers at an intersection...
4 state troopers are hit by a car
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
Kim calls for North Korean military to be constantly ready to smash US-led invasion plot