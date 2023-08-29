Tennessee’s season opener sold out at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s football time in Tennessee, and the Volunteers’ season opener against Virginia at Nissan Stadium is officially sold out.

The Nashville Sports Council announced the sellout Tuesday afternoon.

The No. 12 Vols will face the Cavaliers at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“We are thrilled to announce this Saturday’s game is officially sold out,” Scott Ramsey, President and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council, said. “We are excited to welcome the tens of thousands of fans to Nissan Stadium for what promises to be an exciting and memorable matchup between these two outstanding programs.”

This is the Vols’ third time playing a regular season, non-conference game at Nissan Stadium (Bowling Green 2015, Wyoming 2002).

Nashville Sports Council announces at the Tennessee/Virginia game at Nissan Stadium on Saturday is sold out.

Last time the Vols played there in the 2021 Music City Bowl, it was also sold out with 69,489 fans.@WSMV — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) August 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.