Tennessee’s season opener sold out at Nissan Stadium

The No. 12 Vols will face the Cavaliers at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White, left, catches a touchdown pass next to Clemson safety...
Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White, left, catches a touchdown pass next to Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(Rebecca Blalckwell | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s football time in Tennessee, and the Volunteers’ season opener against Virginia at Nissan Stadium is officially sold out.

The Nashville Sports Council announced the sellout Tuesday afternoon.

The No. 12 Vols will face the Cavaliers at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“We are thrilled to announce this Saturday’s game is officially sold out,” Scott Ramsey, President and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council, said. “We are excited to welcome the tens of thousands of fans to Nissan Stadium for what promises to be an exciting and memorable matchup between these two outstanding programs.”

This is the Vols’ third time playing a regular season, non-conference game at Nissan Stadium (Bowling Green 2015, Wyoming 2002).

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a Monday morning shooting in Nashville.
Police identify man shot and killed outside Lewis Street market
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus
Dodge Charger (generic)
Nearly two dozen Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65

Latest News

Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22....
Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2009, file photo, Tennessee's Eric Berry (14) returns a fumble as he...
Vols Eric Berry to be honored during 2023 season before College Football Hall of Fame induction
Vanderbilt's scoreboard is held up cranes during its season opener against Hawaii.
‘Cranes all over the place’: Vanderbilt responds to stadium renovation critics
Tennessee Running Back Dylan Sampson carries the ball against UT-Martin on October 22, 2022.
Experience gives Dylan Sampson confidence entering Sophomore season