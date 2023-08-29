Tennessee ranked among best states for small business taxes in U.S., study says

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is ranked in the top 20 for best cities with the best small business taxes, according to a new study.

Owning one’s business is a dream, but with the rise in inflation and operating expenses, this dream is seeming further away.

Taxes have gone up 11% since last year. The average state and local taxes were at their highest in 2022. The 11.2% tax burden caused many companies to relocate to states that were tax-friendly.

Simplify LLC released a study that will help all business owners get a ballpark for where they would like their business to live.

Top 20 Best States for Small Business Taxes 2023

  1. Nevada
  2. South Dakota
  3. Washington
  4. Wyoming
  5. Texas
  6. North Carolina
  7. Florida
  8. Missouri
  9. Ohio
  10. Alabama
  11. Alaska
  12. Oklahoma
  13. New Hampshire
  14. Arkansas
  15. New Mexico
  16. North Dakota
  17. Louisiana
  18. Tennessee
  19. Indiana
  20. Montana

While Nevada was ranked No. 1 with an overall score of 0.995, Tennessee was able to snag the No. 18 spot with an overall score of 0.223.

Simplify LLC analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Labor, Tax Foundation, and Federation of Tax Administrators using five factors: corporate taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment taxes. It was discovered that the states that have no, or low personal and corporate income taxes are the states that are the most tax-friendly.

