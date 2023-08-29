Tennessee ranked among best states for small business taxes in U.S., study says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is ranked in the top 20 for best cities with the best small business taxes, according to a new study.

Owning one’s business is a dream, but with the rise in inflation and operating expenses, this dream is seeming further away.

Taxes have gone up 11% since last year. The average state and local taxes were at their highest in 2022. The 11.2% tax burden caused many companies to relocate to states that were tax-friendly.

Simplify LLC released a study that will help all business owners get a ballpark for where they would like their business to live.

Top 20 Best States for Small Business Taxes 2023

Nevada South Dakota Washington Wyoming Texas North Carolina Florida Missouri Ohio Alabama Alaska Oklahoma New Hampshire Arkansas New Mexico North Dakota Louisiana Tennessee Indiana Montana

While Nevada was ranked No. 1 with an overall score of 0.995, Tennessee was able to snag the No. 18 spot with an overall score of 0.223.

Simplify LLC analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Labor, Tax Foundation, and Federation of Tax Administrators using five factors: corporate taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment taxes. It was discovered that the states that have no, or low personal and corporate income taxes are the states that are the most tax-friendly.

