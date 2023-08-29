Tanker truck overturns, ignites on Hwy 14 in Tipton Co.

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A tanker truck overturned on Hwy 14 in Tipton County, sending a fireball into the air Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at Hwy 14 and Mt. Carmel Road.

All traffic is currently closed on Hwy 14 while crews work to clear the fiery crash.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

