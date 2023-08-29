Tanker truck overturns, ignites on Hwy 14 in Tipton Co.

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A tanker truck overturned on Hwy 14 in Tipton County, sending a fireball into the air Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at Hwy 14 and Mt. Carmel Road.

All traffic is currently closed on Hwy 14 while crews work to clear the fiery crash.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a Monday morning shooting in Nashville.
Police identify man shot and killed outside Lewis Street market
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say
Dodge Charger (generic)
Nearly two dozen Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus

Latest News

Police search for suspect
Police search for suspect who allegedly broke into the same church several times
Drone video shows Tiger Island Fire continuing to burn
Several Tennessee fire crews from various cities to help contain Tiger Island fires
WSMV forecast
Tuesday afternoon First Alert forecast
Protesters demonstrate for gun law reform outside the House chamber during a special session of...
Senate, House adjourn public safety special session