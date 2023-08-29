Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus

The school bus was transporting students when it crashed early Tuesday morning.
By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police responded to a crash involving two buses and two other vehicles near the airport on Tuesday morning.

According to MNPD, a charter school bus and a WeGo transit bus collided head-on just before 6:30 a.m. at 3032 Elm Hill Pike, which is between I-40 and Patio Drive. Two SUVs crashed as a result of the buses colliding.

Nashville Fire confirms that the WeGo bus driver was transported in critical condition but is stable, one adult passenger on the WeGo bus was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and the adult driver of one of the SUVs, along with the passenger, was transported to Tristar Summit Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other SUV refused treatment, according to MNPD.

The school bus was transporting students when it crashed.

Additionally, three children from the school bus were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. The other children on the bus were reunited with their families.

MNPD blocked all traffic to Elm Hill Pike for the investigation and for the buses to be removed from the roadway.

