Silver Alert issued for missing Lebanon man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man who was last seen Monday night.

Police said Kevin Davis was reported missing on Tuesday morning and was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Davis is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 240 pounds and has gray/white hair and green eyes. He may be wearing black pants and a t-shirt. Police said Davis has not taken his necessary medication.

“If seen, please contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323,” LPD said.

