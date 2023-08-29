Should Tennessee law require seat belts on school buses?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While everyday drivers are warned to “click it or ticket,” children on school buses in Tennessee are not required to wear seat belts.

Nine states have laws requiring the installation of seat belts on school buses in some degree, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

But while it may seem logical to have seat belts on school buses, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says buses are designed to protect children without needing them to buckle up.

“NHTSA reports it decided the best way to provide crash protection to passengers of large school buses is through a concept called ‘compartmentalization.’ Through compartmentalization, children are protected from crashes by strong, closely-spaced seats that have energy-absorbing seat backs,” the NHTSA website reads.

The NHTSA reports less than one percent of all traffic fatalities involve children on school buses.

After a bus driver and child died in a 2020 bus crash in Meigs County, Tennessee, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) renewed its 2018 recommendation that states require buses be equipped with seat belts. That investigation found several passengers were not seated properly.

“I can see the benefit because I’m positive my kindergartner is not sitting perfectly still on a bus,” the mother of two elementary school kids, Cassie Morrison, said. “100 percent, I would always prefer more safety for my kids than less.”

The nine states that require seat belts on school buses are Arkansas, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Iowa. However, Iowa’s 2019 rule only requires seat belts be installed in new school buses, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.