Several Tennessee fire crews from various cities to help contain Tiger Island fires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has deployed fire crews from several jurisdictions across Tennessee to support responders battling the Tiger Island wildfire in Louisiana.

The fire engine strike team comprises 19 members from fire departments across six cities, including Arlington, Brentwood, Fayette, Franklin, Millington, and Murfreesboro. The team will provide critical wildfire support, including burn ban assistance and tactical mission capabilities, according to TEMA.

“The Volunteer State has answered Louisiana’s call for aid while they battle devastating wildfires,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said. “Tennessee’s firefighters work every day to save lives, and their expertise will provide much-needed relief to southwest and central Louisiana fire departments.”

The assistance was coordinated through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), the nation’s state-to-state mutual aid system. Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were also deployed on Monday in coordination with EMAC.

TEMA said the Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish is considered the largest blaze in the state’s history and has already burned an estimated 23 square miles.

