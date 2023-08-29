School bus crash on Elm Hill Pike ‘doesn’t surprise’ neighbors; council member demands change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live on Elm Hill Pike have been asking for safety measures for years leading up to Tuesday’s head-on crash between a school bus and a WeGo Public Transit bus.

Human error is what Rick Hays said causes almost all of the wrecks he has seen right out in front of his house on Elm Hill Pike.

“Most all the accidents that occur here have nothing to do with the construction of the road but have everything to do with carelessness or speeding,” Hays said.

He said human error is what likely caused the crash. MNPD said the WeGo bus driver crossed the center line and collided with a Republic High School bus mere feet up the road from his home.

“The street is not completely straight at the top of the hill,” Hays said. “When you drive, you’ll see that there’s a slight curve. It’s very just a few degrees, and if you’re not paying attention, then, yeah, you will drift over.”

Hays has lived on Elm Hill Pike for eight years. He actually moved his driveway to the other side of his yard because turning out of it was so dangerous.

“That gives me two more seconds,” he said. “It was suicide to come out of the driveway on this side.”

In just the last two years, WSMV4 covered a fatal crash involving a car smashing into a building, three fatal pedestrian crashes, and a school bus crash on Elm Hill Pike. In that school bus crash, a man driving an SUV died after he crossed the center line and hit an MNPS bus head-on.

It was nearly the same spot as Tuesday morning’s crash.

Hays has vouched to the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) for traffic-calming measures alongside Metro Council Member Russ Bradford.

After a fiery crash that killed a man in November 2022, Bradford organized a town hall with NDOT and MNPD “so that the community out here who has been dealing with this for years could tell them what they’re seeing, and asking for help on what can be done to fix it,” he said.

“From that meeting, myself and other residents put forward some solutions that NDOT could look into,” Bradford said. “One thing that could have helped and prevented this wreck was either rumble-stripping or reflective pucks on the middle of the road so that when the vehicles were moving over, they knew they were crossing traffic.”

“After we met with them, Russ and I swapped a couple of emails and crickets,” Hays said. “We got no response back from the government. So I guess since I’m not downtown, they’re not obligated to look after us.”

Both men believe Tuesday’s school bus wreck that involved 11 students will not spur NDOT to action.

“It’s morbid,” Bradford said, “But sometimes I ask NDOT when we have discussions about traffic calming and situations like this, ‘Just give me a number that I can tell my constituents: how many more people have to be hurt or killed before the concerns of this neighborhood are elevated to a point where Metro actually takes them seriously?’”

“Nashville government just needs to do their job,” Hays said. “You work for all of us. Not just the people downtown. Not just a special interest group. Just us regular people out here in the suburbs.”

