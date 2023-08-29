Police search for suspect who allegedly broke into the same church several times

The man is a suspect in multiple burglaries over the past few weeks, according to police.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are working to identify a man they believe is responsible for multiple burglaries over the past few weeks, three of which were from the same Nashville church.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the man is a suspect in break-ins at Greater Mt. Zion Church on Trimble Street and Felice Family Pizzeria on Layfette Street. Police said the man had broken into the church three times.

Anyone recognizing him from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

