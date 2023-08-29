Parents concerned about children’s education amid teacher shortages

MNPS says they’re working to fill job vacancies.
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools say they’re feeling good about filling open teacher positions after a weekend job fair, but parents aren’t quite as confident.

Father of four Bryan Bratcher is all too familiar with the public school system and its struggles.

“I’ve got kids from 17 to one year old,” Bratcher said. “Each year, you see more and more teachers retiring.”

With the school year already several weeks in, Metro schools are looking to fill about 150 teaching positions.

A recruitment fair this past weekend brought 27 new hiring recommendations for positions like teachers and classroom associates for the district. Among those were ten elementary school positions, 12 middle school positions and three high school positions.

Bratcher said he recognizes it’s a tough job.

“These teachers got a lot they have to go through, like I said, with different kids and personalities,” he said. “You got different home lives, and each kid has different needs.”

Fellow parent Keyaira Rodgers says she hopes the people filling those positions are helping kids both academically and emotionally.

“We need people that care too, so with saying that someone that cares enough to guide him and make sure that it is fun,” Rodgers said.

MNPS says they’ll continue to work to fill these openings throughout the year.

A job fair dedicated to support staff will be held on Sept. 15.

