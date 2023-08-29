Nashville man rescues woman from fiery wrong-way crash on I-65

A man helped pull an unconscious driver out of her car, possibly saving her life.
Police said the driver was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 65 and hit the woman’s vehicle head-on.
By Lydia Fielder
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man detailed how he helped rescue a woman from a wrong-way crash she caused on Interstate 65 North early Sunday morning.

“It was something like a movie,” Kenny Turner said. “It’s something I never experienced in my life.”

Turner said he and his son were driving home from a birthday party around 3 a.m. on Sunday when they passed a crash. He immediately turned around to go help.

Metro Nashville Police said a 26-year-old from Antioch drove her Chevrolet Equinox the wrong way down I-65 North. She then crashed head-on into a Hyundai Elantra, injuring the 24-year-old driver from Greenbrier. They were both taken to the hospital where the 24-year-old died. The 26-year-old woman is in critical condition.

When Turner arrived at the crash, he said he pulled the woman out of the Equinox because she was stuck. He said she was not conscious when he grabbed her, and both her legs were broken.

“I just picked her up with all my might and just got her onto the side and held her and just kept telling her, ‘Stay with me, stay with me,’” he said.

Turner said they couldn’t get the woman in the Hyundai out of the car until they extinguished the fire.

“I’m just messed up that I [wasn’t] able to help save the other person, too,” he said.

MNPD said there are charges pending against the wrong-way driver.

