Motorcyclist injured in Clarksville crash
A portion of Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road was closed during the crash investigation on Monday night.
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road, Clarksville Police said Monday.
The northbound lanes of Warfield Boulevard and a part of Rossview Road were closed as part of the investigation into the crash.
