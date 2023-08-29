Motorcyclist injured in Clarksville crash

A portion of Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road was closed during the crash investigation on Monday night.
A portion of Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road was closed after a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road, Clarksville Police said Monday.

The northbound lanes of Warfield Boulevard and a part of Rossview Road were closed as part of the investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a Monday morning shooting in Nashville.
Police identify man shot and killed outside Lewis Street market
Dodge Charger (generic)
Nearly two dozen Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65
Officials found the kayaker overturned and unresponsive on the bank of Caney Fork River
Kentucky man identified as kayaker found dead on Caney Fork River

Latest News

Mayor John Cooper signs bills into law at a ceremony on Monday afternoon.
Cooper signs final bills, resolutions into law
Clarksville Police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday night near the...
Motorcyclist injured in Clarksville crash
Metro Nashville Public Schools says it's working to fill job vacancies.
Metro Schools looking to hire more staff, teachers
Mayor John Cooper signed six bills into law at a ceremony on Monday.
Mayor Cooper signs six end of session bills