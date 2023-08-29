Man dies one day after I-65 shooting

The man was critically injured but died from his injuries the following day, according to police.
Shootout on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard at Interstate 65.
Shootout on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard at Interstate 65.(SafetyVid.com)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man involved in a shooting on Interstate 65 has died from his injuries.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a shooting call on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard near the I-65 entrance ramp. Two vehicles were involved in the shooting, and at least 40 rounds were fired from at least two different guns, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the victim, 24-year-old Diandre Starks, was driving a stolen Honda Pilot SUV when he was shot. He was left in critical condition immediately following the shooting but died late Monday night.

Previous Coverage
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65

The second vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was also hit by bullets, but its occupants were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the persons responsible for the fatal gunfire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

