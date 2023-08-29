Man admits to firing multiple shots inside Madison apartment, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in jail after police say he admitted to firing his gun through the door of two apartments in the Madison area early Monday morning.

According to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, officers were called to the Buffalo Trail Apartments around 4:30 a.m. on Monday for reports of gunshots through a resident’s front door.

The report states that the officers could hear yelling coming from one of two neighboring apartments and bullet holes were visible on the front doors of both apartments. The yelling was isolated to one apartment and the officers reported hearing a gun being chambered multiple times from the same residence.

All occupants of the adjacent apartments were ordered to evacuate as MNPD officers established a perimeter outside the apartment where the yelling was heard, according to the arrest report. Verbal commands were used on the occupants to exit the apartment. A man opened the door and quickly slammed it shut, retreating back inside the apartment.

Upon further verbal commands to come out, 37-year-old Marquis Ferby complied and was taken into custody, according to the arrest report. Three juveniles then exited the apartment and told officers where the gun was located inside. A black M&P .40 caliber handgun and a magazine were discovered on the kitchen table. Multiple spent shell casings were also found on the floor of the apartment.

Ferby admitted to the officers during transport that the gun was his and he fired it through the front door. He was booked around 7:30 a.m. on Monday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony weapon possession, and one count of vandalism. He remains in custody on a $227,500 bond.

