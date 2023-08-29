Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion

On Tuesday, the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office announced the result of its investigation.
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22....
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22. The explosion killed one person and injured another.(Source: WBTV Drone 3)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators ruled a natural gas explosion destroyed a Mooresville home last week, killing one person and injuring another.

That explosion and collapse happened Aug. 22 on Barber Loop, near Lake Norman. Robert Farley, 61, the father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, died as a result.

The 6,391-square-foot home was a total loss, along with several vehicles, first responders said.

Caption

On Tuesday, the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office announced the result of its investigation, stating the natural gas explosion had an unknown point of origin.

“Further investigation into the cause and origin cannot be continued due to the instability of the remaining structure,” according to Iredell County Emergency Management. “Any remaining investigations will be conducted by the owner’s insurance provider.”

Debris such as wood and insulation was strewn about the property following the explosion, while the road near where the home once stood was filled with glass. A car in the driveway was covered in rubble.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a Monday morning shooting in Nashville.
Police identify man shot and killed outside Lewis Street market
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say
Dodge Charger (generic)
Nearly two dozen Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus

Latest News

Lebanon Police Department
Abuse allegation at Lebanon daycare prompts investigation
Tennessee Democrats speak after special session ends
Tennessee Democrats speak after special session ends
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speaks to reporters outside the House chamber after being...
Tennessee Democrats react to end of public safety special session: ‘We must break the GOP supermajority’
Police search for suspect
Police search for suspect who allegedly broke into the same church several times
Drone video shows Tiger Island Fire continuing to burn
Several Tennessee fire crews from various cities to help contain Tiger Island fires