How schools are handling absences as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases rise across the state, we break down MNPS absence policy.
Children wearing masks in school
Children wearing masks in school(MGN)
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Tennessee.

If your child gets it and has to take more than three days off from school, will their absences be excused? Shannah, a Metro school mother, says she isn’t concerned.

”I wasn’t concerned about my daughter, and again, she had COVID, she healed through it,” she said. “We took care of her, we made sure that we helped her get well.”

Shannah says she’s teaching her daughter how to take care of herself to prevent serious illness.

“I’m a firm believer in monkey see, monkey do,” she said. “Kids don’t just do things because they’re told to.”

Preventing illness can help kids from missing school, but if it happens and your child has to miss class, Metro Nashville Public Schools excuse absences for a student’s personal illness. They say they don’t differentiate between COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Another parent, Megan Crawford, says the policy makes sense, but she’ll still do what she can to help her child prevent getting sick.

”If I say, ’ Hey Valentine, don’t sneeze on your hand and touch something, or don’t drink off of another kid’s water bottle,’ That might not stick in her head, so maybe like creating a story or something fun around it,” Crawford said.

At MNPS, parents and guardians must send a written note within three days of the absence. The district recommends you confirm your child turned the note in and to keep a copy of it for personal records.

Metro schools are not requiring students to wear masks but are making them available upon request.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a Monday morning shooting in Nashville.
Police identify man shot and killed outside Lewis Street market
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus
Dodge Charger (generic)
Nearly two dozen Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65

Latest News

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, center, pushes past Rep. Justin J. Pearson,...
Tempers flare between lawmakers as Tennessee special session adjourns
Dramatic end to special session
Physical abuse allegation at Lebanon daycare
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22....
Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion
Tempers flare as special session ends