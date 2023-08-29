How schools are handling absences as COVID-19 cases rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Tennessee.

If your child gets it and has to take more than three days off from school, will their absences be excused? Shannah, a Metro school mother, says she isn’t concerned.

”I wasn’t concerned about my daughter, and again, she had COVID, she healed through it,” she said. “We took care of her, we made sure that we helped her get well.”

Shannah says she’s teaching her daughter how to take care of herself to prevent serious illness.

“I’m a firm believer in monkey see, monkey do,” she said. “Kids don’t just do things because they’re told to.”

Preventing illness can help kids from missing school, but if it happens and your child has to miss class, Metro Nashville Public Schools excuse absences for a student’s personal illness. They say they don’t differentiate between COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Another parent, Megan Crawford, says the policy makes sense, but she’ll still do what she can to help her child prevent getting sick.

”If I say, ’ Hey Valentine, don’t sneeze on your hand and touch something, or don’t drink off of another kid’s water bottle,’ That might not stick in her head, so maybe like creating a story or something fun around it,” Crawford said.

At MNPS, parents and guardians must send a written note within three days of the absence. The district recommends you confirm your child turned the note in and to keep a copy of it for personal records.

Metro schools are not requiring students to wear masks but are making them available upon request.

