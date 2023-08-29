First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably mild week with a breeze from Hurricane Idalia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pleasant weather will continue through all of this week. Humidity will drop even further on Wednesday and Thursday.

THIS WEEK:

Today will be partly cloudy and warm. Thicker clouds will remain southeast of Nashville. There, a shower or two will be possible through early evening. Count on highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s. Nashville should top off around 86 degrees.

This evening looks gorgeous as drier air funnels into the Mid State.

Tomorrow, the air will continue to dry out as a northerly wind develops, thanks to Hurricane Idalia. No rain is expected here in the Mid State from Idalia, as its track will take it over the Big Bend of Florida, into south Georgia, and up along the Carolina coast.

A breezy Wednesday's on the way for the Mid State. (WSMV)

Thursday will feature low humidity and unseasonably mild temperatures as well.

Through this week, the most comfortable times outdoors will be the evenings and morning. Hopefully, you can take advantage of some time outside then. Higher heat will develop for all of the Mid State next week.

Friday will also be pleasant outdoors...just a bit hotter.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

This weekend looks great for summertime fun! Temperatures will be climbing some each day. Humidity will also inch back into the Mid State a little more through Monday.

