First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weather the rest of the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Pleasant weather continues throughout the week. Humidity will drop even further on Wednesday and Thursday.

THROUGH MORNING:

This evening will be gorgeous as drier air pushes into the Mid State. The low will dip to a comfortable mid 60s.

HURRICANE IMPACT IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE:

Tomorrow, the air will continue to dry out as a northerly wind develops, thanks to Hurricane Idalia. The high will be in the mid 80s. No rain is expected here in the Mid State from Idalia, as its track will take it over the Big Bend of Florida, into south Georgia, and up along the Carolina coast.

Highs will stay below average until this weekend, then, temperatures will rise back into the 90s. (wsmv)

NICE END TO THE WORK WEEK:

Thursday will feature low humidity and unseasonably mild temperatures as well, the high in the mid 80s.

The most comfortable times outdoors will be the evening and morning. Hopefully, you can take advantage of some time outside then. Higher heat will develop for all of the Mid State next week.

Friday will also be pleasant outdoors...just a bit hotter with the high in the upper 80s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

This weekend looks great for summertime fun! Temperatures will be climbing some each day from 90 Saturday to 95 Monday. Humidity will also inch back into the Mid State a little more through Monday.

NEXT WEEK:

Partly cloudy and hot with the high in the mid 90s.

