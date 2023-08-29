First Alert Forecast: Comfortable weather continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cooler day is expected across the Mid State today with highs mostly in the low to mid-80s, though some of us near the Plateau could stay in the 70s.

We should see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the most part, but I cannot totally rule out an isolated rain shower mainly off to the east. Tonight will be cooler and less humid with lows in the mid-60s.

MID/LATE WEEK

More all-day sunshine can be expected on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-80s. We should stay in the mid-80s on Thursday with a few afternoon clouds.

Friday looks warmer and slightly more humid, with temperatures in the upper 80s for the afternoon. A mostly sunny sky hangs with us all day Friday.

WEEKEND & EARLY NEXT WEEK

The weekend is in great shape right now with plenty of sun for Saturday and Sunday along with the return of the heat and temperatures back near and into the 90s.

Heat will continue to build in on Monday with highs in the mid-90s under a partly cloudy sky.

