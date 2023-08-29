False threat made against high school in Williamson Co.

The person responsible, according to the school, will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A false threat was made against Page High School which prompted an investigation from law enforcement, according to a letter sent to students’ families on Tuesday.

According to the letter, law enforcement began its investigation after a threatening message was posted on Schoology in the Class of 2025 group. Schoology is an app schools use as a learning management system.

Many students reported the threat to school administration and law enforcement.

“Law enforcement has determined the threat is not credible. We appreciate the quick response by our threat assessment team and law enforcement, and we remain committed to prosecuting all school related threats,” the letter stated.

The person responsible, according to the school, will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a Monday morning shooting in Nashville.
Police identify man shot and killed outside Lewis Street market
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus
Dodge Charger (generic)
Nearly two dozen Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65

Latest News

Winds associated with hurricanes can do a lot of damage, but even more noteworthy is what that...
Storm surge and flooding with hurricanes
While everyday drivers are warned to “click it or ticket,” children on school buses in...
Keeping students, staff safe during bus commute
Tennessee does not have a state law requiring seat belts on school buses, despite a...
Should Tennessee law require seat belts on school buses?
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
School bus crash on Elm Hill Pike ‘doesn’t surprise’ neighbors; council member demands change
Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87