False threat made against high school in Williamson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A false threat was made against Page High School which prompted an investigation from law enforcement, according to a letter sent to students’ families on Tuesday.

According to the letter, law enforcement began its investigation after a threatening message was posted on Schoology in the Class of 2025 group. Schoology is an app schools use as a learning management system.

Many students reported the threat to school administration and law enforcement.

“Law enforcement has determined the threat is not credible. We appreciate the quick response by our threat assessment team and law enforcement, and we remain committed to prosecuting all school related threats,” the letter stated.

The person responsible, according to the school, will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.