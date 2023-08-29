Deputy exposed to fentanyl: ‘I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy’

The deputy came in contact with the deadly drug while inspecting the inside of a crashed car. (MILWAUKEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CNN) - A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy is recovering after he was exposed to fentanyl while investigating a car crash.

Body camera video shows the moments after Milwaukee County Deputy Adriean Williams came in contact with the deadly drug. It happened Friday as Williams was inspecting the inside of a crashed car.

The accident was believed to have been caused by an overdose.

Williams says the fentanyl’s effects were almost instant.

“I was there. I heard everything. I saw everything. I just couldn’t move. It was terrible. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” the deputy said in an interview with WTMJ. “I couldn’t feel my feet. I couldn’t feel my legs. I was just numb. I was out of it.”

His partner quickly gave him the drug Narcan, which can reverse an opioid overdose.

Williams says it took two days for him to feel normal again.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police investigate a Monday morning shooting in Nashville.
Police identify man shot and killed outside Lewis Street market
Dodge Charger (generic)
Nearly two dozen Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65
Officials found the kayaker overturned and unresponsive on the bank of Caney Fork River
Kentucky man identified as kayaker found dead on Caney Fork River

Latest News

Wrong-way crash on I-65 North in Davidson County
Nashville man rescues woman from fiery wrong-way crash on I-65
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed at McDonald's over sauces, police say
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department shows James...
Dentist accused of killing wife by poisoning her protein shakes set to enter a plea to charges
Joshua Bean, 27, and Michelle Bean, 20, have both been charged with child neglect creating risk...
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed; 2 charged
Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, has prepared for Idalia by moving all their rental...
Idalia strengthens to a hurricane; dangerous storm surges forecast for Florida’s Gulf Coast