Cooper signs final bills, resolutions into law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper signed into law six bills and resolutions that were recently passed in the final Metro Council meeting of the term on Aug. 15.

These are the last bills signed into law by Cooper, who decided not to seek re-election.

One of the bills lets Metro’s transportation board limit how many entertainment vehicles operate downtown. That includes party buses, tour buses and carriages.

Another bill he signed implements license plate readers across the city.

“This is leading to arrests and solving hot crime, particularly hot gun crime,” Cooper said. “And so, I know police are grateful to have an additional tool that most or all other cities have, and it’s just something we need to do if we’re going to keep up with the challenges of having more guns and gun crime in Nashville.”

Other resolutions and bills signed include:

Housing Catalyst Fund: A resolution approving a $19,500,000 grant agreement to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee for the purpose of creating the Housing Catalyst Fund using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Traffic Bill of Rights: This ordinance requires traffic impact studies which precede significant property developments to assess the impact of developments on surrounding traffic to now include more expansive multimodal transportation analysis. It also adds performance bond requirements so that a development’s conditional improvements actually materialize.

Downtown Noise: This ordinance requires speakers and amplifiers located within 10 feet of a door, window or other opening to be oriented inward to spare the streets and sidewalks from excessive noise as a safety precaution.

Food Waste Reduction: A resolution supporting municipal leadership on food waste reduction and encouraging a Metropolitan Government and community-wide target of a 50% reduction in food waste from 2017 levels by 2030.

