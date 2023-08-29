Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”(Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – Employees at a Dollar General in Louisiana were surprised to find an alligator at the store’s front door on Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted about the alligator before the store opened in the morning.

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”

It’s unclear where the animal was moved.

Plaquemines Parish is located south of New Orleans, where alligators are abundant.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a Monday morning shooting in Nashville.
Police identify man shot and killed outside Lewis Street market
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus
Dodge Charger (generic)
Nearly two dozen Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65

Latest News

By day, Mike Diehl is a teaching assistant for the Middletown School District. But once the...
Man returns to gym 10 days after amputation, earns World’s Strongest Disabled Man title
According to officials, a South Carolina teacher, 31-year-old Jeunelle Robinson, was killed by...
‘Devastating’: High school teacher dies after power pole falls on her during lunch break
Former NFL player Michael Oher, whose story became the inspiration for the Oscar-nominated...
Michael Oher seeks contract and payment information related to ‘The Blind Side’ in conservatorship battle
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia strengthens into a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, center, pushes past Rep. Justin J. Pearson,...
Tempers flare between lawmakers as Tennessee special session adjourns