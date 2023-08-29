Abuse allegation at Lebanon daycare prompts investigation

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway at a Lebanon daycare after an allegation of physical abuse was reported to police.

The Lebanon Police Department said it is actively investigating Owl’s Nest Day Care on West Gay Street in Lebanon. The alleged incident happened in February but was just reported to the department last week, the release said.

Please see the release below about Owl's Nest Day Care in Lebanon. Please contact Detective Nolan Gray if you have any information regarding this investigation. pic.twitter.com/wlz1KDB1ux — Lebanon Police Dept (@LebanonPD) August 29, 2023

The alleged suspect, who has not been identified, is no longer employed by the daycare.

If you suspect your child has been a victim or have any information about other incidents, you’re urged to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-453-4367.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.