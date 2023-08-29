Abuse allegation at Lebanon daycare prompts investigation

The alleged suspect, who has not been identified, is no longer employed by the daycare.
Lebanon Police Department
Lebanon Police Department(Lebanon Police Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway at a Lebanon daycare after an allegation of physical abuse was reported to police.

The Lebanon Police Department said it is actively investigating Owl’s Nest Day Care on West Gay Street in Lebanon. The alleged incident happened in February but was just reported to the department last week, the release said.

The alleged suspect, who has not been identified, is no longer employed by the daycare.

If you suspect your child has been a victim or have any information about other incidents, you’re urged to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-453-4367.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a Monday morning shooting in Nashville.
Police identify man shot and killed outside Lewis Street market
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say
Dodge Charger (generic)
Nearly two dozen Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, drivers injured in head-on crash between school bus and WeGo bus

Latest News

Tennessee Democrats speak after special session ends
Tennessee Democrats speak after special session ends
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speaks to reporters outside the House chamber after being...
Tennessee Democrats react to end of public safety special session: ‘We must break the GOP supermajority’
Police search for suspect
Police search for suspect who allegedly broke into the same church several times
Drone video shows Tiger Island Fire continuing to burn
Several Tennessee fire crews from various cities to help contain Tiger Island fires