Abuse allegation at Lebanon daycare prompts investigation
The alleged suspect, who has not been identified, is no longer employed by the daycare.
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway at a Lebanon daycare after an allegation of physical abuse was reported to police.
The Lebanon Police Department said it is actively investigating Owl’s Nest Day Care on West Gay Street in Lebanon. The alleged incident happened in February but was just reported to the department last week, the release said.
If you suspect your child has been a victim or have any information about other incidents, you’re urged to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-453-4367.
