2 hurt in crash on I-24 West near Cheatham Co. line
The crash occurred between New Hope Road and Whites Creek Pike at 6:08 p.m.
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 24 East near the Cheatham County line on Monday night, according to authorities.
The crash was reported at 6:08 p.m. near mile marker 32, which is between the New Hope Road and White Creek Pike exits.
Both lanes of I-24 West and one lane of I-24 East were closed as part of the crash investigation.
