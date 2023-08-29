2 hurt in crash on I-24 West near Cheatham Co. line

The crash occurred between New Hope Road and Whites Creek Pike at 6:08 p.m.
Two people were injured in a crash on I-24 East between New Hope Road and Whites Creek Pike on...
Two people were injured in a crash on I-24 East between New Hope Road and Whites Creek Pike on Monday.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 24 East near the Cheatham County line on Monday night, according to authorities.

The crash was reported at 6:08 p.m. near mile marker 32, which is between the New Hope Road and White Creek Pike exits.

Both lanes of I-24 West and one lane of I-24 East were closed as part of the crash investigation.

