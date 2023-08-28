WSMV 4 hosting mayoral roundtable

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Early voting is underway in the runoff election to decide Nashville’s next mayor.

After a dozen candidates threw their hats in the race for mayor this year, it is down to two candidates: Freddie O’Connell and Alice Rolli.

Early voting began on Friday, August 25, and early data shows over 10,000 voters cast their ballots in the first two days.

O’Connell and Rolli will continue their push to appeal to Nashvillians when WSMV 4 welcomes both candidates for a roundtable on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

The public is encouraged to submit questions for O’Connell and Rolli by messaging us at tips@wsmv.com.

Also, you can find your polling location and hours here.

