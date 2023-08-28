WSMV 4 hosting mayoral roundtable

The public is encouraged to submit questions for Freddie O’Connell and Alice Rolli.
Freddie O'Connell and Alice Rolli will face off in a runoff for Nashville mayor.
Freddie O'Connell and Alice Rolli will face off in a runoff for Nashville mayor.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Early voting is underway in the runoff election to decide Nashville’s next mayor.

After a dozen candidates threw their hats in the race for mayor this year, it is down to two candidates: Freddie O’Connell and Alice Rolli.

Early voting began on Friday, August 25, and early data shows over 10,000 voters cast their ballots in the first two days.

O’Connell and Rolli will continue their push to appeal to Nashvillians when WSMV 4 welcomes both candidates for a roundtable on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

The public is encouraged to submit questions for O’Connell and Rolli by messaging us at tips@wsmv.com.

Also, you can find your polling location and hours here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65
One was hospitalized after shooting near McFerrin Community Center
Teen dead after East Nashville shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Woman hit, killed by driver traveling in wrong direction, police say
A car crashed into a Nashville home, causing the house to go up in flames Sunday morning.
Car crash starts Nashville house fire, authorities say
Dodge Charger (generic)
Approximately 20 Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged

Latest News

Clarksville shooting
Clarksville shooting
Loretta Lynn Massey, age 58.
Silver Alert issued for missing Rutherford County woman
Nolensville Little League
Nolensville to celebrate Little League World Series team
A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting on Lafayette Street in the Napier neighborhood...
Nashville shooting sends man to hospital