Woman dead after car swept away due to flood waters

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
(Envato)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OAK GROVE, KY. (WSMV) - A Christian County woman died Sunday morning after her car was swept off the roadway due to flood waters.

Marsha Jordan was driving on Buffalo Road when she was swept off the roadway and got trapped in her car.

Just before 9:30 a.m., the Christian County Sheriff’s Office was called to help EMS personnel at the intersection of Buffalo Road and Highway 1026.

Officials took Jordan to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

